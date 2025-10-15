Stolen tyres and batteries worth Rs 16 lakh recovered in Odisha, four held

JHARSUGUDA: Badmal police arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in a high-value burglary case and recovered stolen tyres and batteries worth nearly Rs 16 lakh.

Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra on Tuesday said the accused had looted goods worth Rs 22 lakh from Mundra Tyres, located near Biju Patnaik chowk at Badmal, on October 6 night.

The accused reportedly broke open the rear window of the shop godown and decamped with 56 new truck tyres, 25 old tyres of four-wheelers, scooters and motorcycles besides two batteries. The tyre shop owner, Nilesh Mundra (40), reported the theft on October 8 following which Badmal police registered a case and started investigation.

The SP said police analysed footage of CCTV cameras installed at various junctions in Jharsuguda and toll gates to trace the culprits. Investigation revealed that the accused had conducted a prior recce of the shop. After committing the crime, they fled with the stolen goods in a pickup van and a truck via state highway (SH)-10.

Basing on credible information, police raided a hideout at Banarpal in Angul district on Monday and arrested the four accused - Ketan Sahoo (37) of Patana Sahi in Angul and Md Wasim (29) of Muzaffarpur, Chand Ali (42) of Samastipur and Md Rasid (43) of Bauali, all in Bihar. The stolen tyres and batteries were also recovered from Angul.

The SP said Ketan is a professional thief involved in a number of cases in Angul district. Wasim runs a tyre shop at Nuahata while Ali and Rasid reside at Gopalprasad in Angul.

Police said the accused were produced in court on the day and remanded in judicial custody.