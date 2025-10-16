Elephant herd enters Odisha's Athagarh forests, sparks panic among locals

CUTTACK: A herd of 17 elephants on Monday night entered Athagarh forest division from Chandaka forest, triggering panic among local residents.

Sources said a month back, the same herd had entered the Athagarh forests and after staying in the area for over 25 days, returned to Chandaka via Dampada reserve forest by crossing Mahanadi river. However, the jumbos have again entered the Sukashan reserve forest in Athagarh, sparking a fresh wave of panic among locals and putting forest officials on their toes.

While farmers of Rajanagar, Bentapada, Megha, Katakia Sahi, Joranda, Taradinga, Mahakalabasta, Ghantikhal and others in nearby areas are worried about damage to their crop fields and property, forest officials are keeping a close tab of the jumbos’ movement.

Sources said the herd comprises seven females, a tusker, eight calves and a Makhana (transgender elephant). On Tuesday evening, vehicular movement along the Athagarh-Munduli road near Dalakhai temple was disrupted as the jumbos were moving towards Rajanagar, Bentapada and Mahakalabasta areas by crossing the stretch. On getting information, forest officials rushed to the spot to ensure there was no untoward incident.

In another development, two elephants including a tusker from Tigiria forest have strayed into Mahakalabasta and Ghantikhal areas, ravaging paddy fields in the localities. “We are keeping a close vigil on the movement of the elephants,” said a senior forest official of Athagarh division.