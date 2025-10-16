Medical college in Nuapada after by-election, says Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal

NUAPADA: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Wednesday announced that a medical college will be established in Nuapada after the upcoming by-election.

Addressing a ‘Misrana Parba’ here, Samal reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to the holistic development of Nuapada district and said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led state government will address all local issues including education, irrigation, transport and infrastructure and ensure inclusive growth and development of the region. “The BJP government is determined to resolve long-standing issues left unaddressed by previous BJD government,” he said.

The BJP leader asserted that Chief Minister Majhi has personally undertaken the task of making Nuapada the state’s leading district by unveiling development projects worth `1,100 crore.

Samal reiterated the measures under both the PM Kisan and CM Kisan schemes including direct financial support to farmers. He also highlighted the initiatives launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi such as increasing the MSP of paddy to `3,100 per quintal including the subsidy of `800, provision of `50,000 to women under Subhadra Yojana, promoting financial empowerment through Lakhpati Didi Yojana, health insurance and `3,500 support to senior citizens and differently-abled besides the launch of infrastructure projects including 75,000 km of roads and irrigation for 15 lakh hectare of agriculture land.

The state BJP chief called upon the people of Nuapada to support the party for a historic victory in the upcoming polls and help transform the district’s socio-economic landscape.

BJP’s candidate for Nuapada by-election Jay Dholakia pledged to continue his father Rajendra Dholakia’s legacy. “I will serve the people of Nuapada till my last breath, fulfilling the unfulfilled dreams of my father,” he said.

On the occasion, hundreds of workers from BJD and Congress including block vice-presidents, NAC representatives, sarpanchs, samiti members and ward members, formally joined the BJP.