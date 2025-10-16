WII’s DNA-based census puts Odisha’s jumbo count at 912, sparks fresh row

BHUBANESWAR: The outcome of the nationwide DNA-based elephant census by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has sparked a debate over the huge deviation in the elephant population estimate. Against the state’s figure, which last put the elephant population at over 2,100 in Odisha, the Synchronous All-India Elephant Estimation (SAIEE) 2021-25 places the number at just 912.

The report reveals that Odisha, which has 57 per cent of the total elephant habitat in the Central India landscape, accommodates approximately 912 elephants.

The DNA-based nationwide estimation, carried out for the first time, found that elephants in the state are predominantly distributed across seven major river basins — Mahanadi, Baitarani, Brahmani, Budhabalanga, Rushikulya, Vansadhara, and Subarnarekha.

It indicates changing colonisation patterns among these wide-ranging animals, suggesting that the shift could be a response to human development, with new habitats in western Odisha and south of the Mahanadi offering cooler climates, semi-perennial water sources and marshy lands.

“Anthropogenic pressures have confined elephant populations to hilly, rugged terrains where human development is slower. While 44 out of 50 forest divisions have elephants, secure habitats are primarily found in and around Similipal and Satkosia Tiger Reserves, while the remaining habitats are fragmented and deteriorating,” the report stated.

While WII clarified that the nationwide estimate, using the DNA-based mark-recapture method for the first time, is not comparable to past figures and should be treated as a new monitoring baseline for future research and estimation, the fresh figures were enough to trigger a row, as the state government had pegged Odisha’s elephant population at 2,103 in last year’s census.