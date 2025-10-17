Gold shoots up to Rs 1.19 lakh, but not a Diwali dampener

BHUBANESWAR: Gold prices in the state have scaled a record high, trading at close to Rs 1.19 lakh per 10 gram - a growth of over 60 per cent in the last 24 months.

Jewellers, however, are hopeful that this astronomical rise may not have an impact on the ‘auspicious’ buying of the precious yellow metal during Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on October 18.

Price of gold has been steadily rising since September this year and currently and increasing every day. As on Thursday, gold rate in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for 24 carat purity variant was Rs 1,29,440 per 10 gram, Rs 1,18,650 per 10 gm for 22 carat variant and Rs 97,080 for 18 carat variant.

Experts said between August and September this year, the price of both 24 and 22 carat gold increased by 11.75 per cent. Compared to last year’s Dhanteras, there has been a 63 per cent rise in the price of both 22 carat and 24 carat gold in the state.

Secretary of Odisha Jewellers’ Association Sourav Roy attributed the price push primarily to buying by central banks of different countries. Jewellers predict that given the rate at which the price is currently rising, gold will trade at Rs 2 lakh for 10 gram by the end of this financial year.

“But we are hopeful that this will not shadow gold sales during Dhanteras. An indication of this is that the footfall at all the jewellery outlets has only increased since Durga Puja this year. People have been buying jewellery almost every day since Durga Puja for the wedding season ahead,” Roy said.