Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal around October 24, says IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the first low pressure area post monsoon withdrawal is expected to form over Bay of Bengal around October 24.

The national weather forecaster said most of the models are indicating development of a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea with further intensification and west-northwest movement. There is a favourable environment for cyclogenesis (formation of a depression) over Bay of Bengal next week, it added.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “We are closely monitoring the anticipated weather system and more details like its further intensity and path will be known in the coming days.”

As the system is expected to move west-northwestwards, the weather experts are keeping a close watch to ascertain if it will skirt the country’s coast and head towards Bangladesh.

Odisha, which is prone to natural calamities, has a long history of being struck by cyclones originating in the Bay of Bengal in the month of October. The 1999 super cyclone, which hit Odisha on October 29, had left a devastating impact on the state. Other October cyclones like Phailin (2013), Hudhud (2014), Titli (2018) and Dana (2024) underline the region’s vulnerability.

Meanwhile, the regional met office said the night and day temperatures are likely to be normal between October 17 and 23. While the night temperatures are expected to be normal to above normal from October 24 to 30, day temperatures will likely remain normal during the period.