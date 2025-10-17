Man arrested for throttling wife to death in Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly throttling his wife to death after a quarrel at Bandhbahal village under Kinjirkela police limits in Sundargarh district.

Police said the accused, Arjun Singh, killed his wife Sanjulata (32) on Wednesday night. Arjun was an alcoholic and often used to quarrel and physically torture his wife. On Wednesday night, a quarrel broke out between the couple following which the accused committed the crime in a fit of rage.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Nirmal Mohapatra, said after the murder came to light on Thursday morning, police reached Bandhbahal village for investigation. With the help of the scientific team, the deceased woman’s body was seized and sent to the hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a murder case under sections 85 and 103 (1) of BNS and arrested the accused. Arjun was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the SDPO added.