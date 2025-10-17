Odisha fire department signs MoU with Gastro Liver Care Foundation

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gastro Liver Care Foundation under the initiative ‘Krutagyanta - a Holistic Health Intervention for Uniformed Personnel of Odisha Government’.

The agreement was sealed at Fire Training Centre here in the presence of DG Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi, DIG Umashankar Dash, trustee of Gastro Liver Care Dr Manoj Sahu and other senior officials of both the organisations. The initiative aims to promote comprehensive health and wellness among the fire service personnel.

Sarangi said, “Our fire personnel and officers work under physically demanding and psychologically stressful conditions and ensuring their good health and fitness is our responsibility. The Krutagyanta initiative will not only address the occupational hazards but also focus on holistic lifestyle and health of the fire personnel.”

Sahu said that liver diseases often remain unnoticed during early stages and if not detected on time, they can severely impact the individuals. He stated that a toll-free helpline will soon be introduced for fire service personnel across the state to report health-related issues.