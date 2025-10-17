Penury and pregnancy force widow to sell child, go into hiding in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Deserted by her family for bearing a baby, a 33-year-old tribal widow of Koida block who allegedly put up her newborn, her sixth child - for sale is now on the run. If penury drove the woman to distress sell her child, fear of legal action has now sent her into hiding - for 46 straight days.

After getting information from different sources, Sundargarh child welfare committee (CWC) member BM Shukla has now written to Koida police to rescue the baby.

If sources are to be believed, the woman from Hatting village of Patmunda panchayat, about 120 km from Rourkela, delivered her sixth child at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on August 30. After discharge from the hospital next day, she handed over the newborn baby boy to a family of Rourkela who helped her in time of difficulty. The woman reportedly received a part payment of Rs 25,000 for the baby. She once visited her house in Koida but was refused entry and then returned to Rourkela to stay with the same family.

ASHA worker of Hatting village Magdali Naik said the woman in question faced hostility from family members, especially her brother-in-law. She was initially admitted to Koida maternity waiting home (MWH) but was asked to leave once she exhausted the free stay option on August 20 as the delivery was delayed. With help of a family of Rourkela, she got admitted to RGH and delivered the baby on August 30.