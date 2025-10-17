Police on verge of cracking Pitabasa Panda murder case: DGP YB Khurania

BERHAMPUR: Eleven days after BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabasa Panda was gunned down by two bike-borne miscreants, Berhampur police has reportedly identified the killers and apprehended two persons from Bihar for their involvement in the crime.

The duo was reportedly nabbed from Munger in Bihar on Wednesday night on basis of the slain advocate’s mobile phone call records, and brought to Berhampur. Among the two suspects, one is a sharpshooter. Police are interrogating them at an undisclosed location to identify the mastermind behind the murder.

Briefing mediapersons on Thursday, DGP YB Khurania said police are on the verge of cracking the high-profile murder case. All the accused involved in the crime will be nabbed soon, he added.

In search of the accused involved in the case, police conducted multiple raids in West Bengal, Bihar and Delhi and questioned over 60 people before zeroing in on the two suspects from Bihar. Sources said Pitabasa’s business associate Balaji Reddy and a liquor dealer of Berhampur are now being interrogated to ascertain their link to the case, if any.