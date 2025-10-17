Residents of two villages fight pitched battle over patch of govt land in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A long-standing dispute over a patch of government land snowballed in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district with residents of two villages fighting a pitched battle on Thursday afternoon.

Following the violent clash between residents of Singipur and Ratnamanipur-Dengaosta villages over the roadside land, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNS in the area and deployed five platoons of armed police to prevent any further flare-up.

Sources said several shops had come up illegally on the disputed government land in Ratnamanipur Mouza of Singipur panchayat since the last many years. Two months ago, the administration removed the encroachment in presence of police. Subsequently, villagers of Ratnamanipur-Dengaosta started work to install a statue of Lord Hanuman and construct a park on the disputed plot by filling up an existing pond there. Villagers of Singipur, however, opposed the plan.

On the day, over 2,000 people from Singipur gheraoed the Sanakhemundi tehsil office in protest. They were later pacified by tehsildar Ramachandra Patnaik who assured to stop all construction work on the disputed land. But instead of returning to Singipur, the villagers reached the disputed land and demolished the under-construction walls there.