Two minors among three held for Bargarh youth murder

BARGARH: In a swift action, Bargarh Rural police cracked the murder of a 27-year-old youth within 48 hours of the crime by arresting three persons including two juveniles on Thursday.

The accused are Dolamani Nag (20) of Bandentikra and the two juveniles aged 17 and 12 years respectively. The trio reportedly killed 27-year-old Bhimsen Biswal of Tangarpada by slitting his throat under Jamurda overbridge on Tuesday.

Additional SP Indurekha Paschimkabata said the murder took place out of sudden provocation. The accused were known to the deceased. On Monday night, the accused trio and Biswal met near the overbridge on Panichhatar-Jamurda road. A dispute broke out between them over some issue. The quarrel turned ugly when prime accused Nag attacked Biswal with a knife and slit his throat. Subsequently, the two juveniles assaulted him with sticks before fleeing the spot, she said.

Following the recovery of Biswal’s body on Tuesday morning, locals had blocked the highway for over six hours demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder.

Paschimkabata said a case was registered under section 103 (1) of the BNS and a special investigation team (SIT) formed to nab the culprits.

“Police managed to solve the case within two days by meticulous investigation with the help of technical analysis. While the three accused were arrested, police also recovered the weapons of offence from them,” she said.

On the day, Nag was forwarded to the local court while the two children in conflict with law were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.