Woman, three sons in cop net for looting over 50 temples in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a major breakthrough, police on Wednesday night arrested a 51-year-old woman and her three sons for their alleged involvement in more than 50 robbery cases - mainly temple thefts - across Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Khurda districts.

The accused are Nirmala Acharya and her sons Sarada (38), Barada (31) and Ananda (26), all residents of Chadheingaon under Jagatsinghpur police limits. Police recovered stolen materials worth around Rs 12 lakh including brass plates and snake figurines, golden crowns of deities, silver ornaments and other temple valuables besides Rs 64,000 cash from the accused’s possession.

SP Ankit Kumar Verma said following a series of temple thefts in different areas of Jagatsinghpur including Benupur and Biribati, a special team was formed under the supervision of Jagatsinghpur SDPO Ajinkya Mane.

As part of investigation, several suspects with past criminal records were identified, and their movements closely watched by engaging informers. Acting on reliable intelligence, the police team raided the house of the accused on Wednesday and caught them red-handed while they were attempting to shift stolen articles and cash to another location in the night.