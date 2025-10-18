Businessman, two employees die in car crash near Bhatli Square in Odisha

BARGARH: In a tragic incident, a speeding car crashed into a road divider near Bhatli Square, claiming the lives of three people on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old businessman Saurabh Agrawal of Bargarh and two of his employees, Lusenari Disiri (28) and Gyan Ranjan Sahu (40). Disiri was from Dunguripali in Sonepur, while Sahu belonged to Cuttack.

According to police, the incident took place around 12.30 am. The trio had gone out for dinner to an eatery and on their way back towards Sambalpur, the car, apparently moving at high speed, collided with the road divider just before a bridge towards Bhatli square. The vehicle overturned thrice before coming to rest upside down, leaving the passengers trapped and critically injured.

While two of them died on the spot, the third was rescued by passers-by and rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Bargarh sub-divisional police officer Padarbinda Tripathy said Agrawal was driving the car. “The vehicle hit the divider and due to the intensity of the crash, two of them died on the spot. We have registered case of an accident and seized the car for investigation,” he said.

While the exact cause of the crash is under investigation, police are looking into different angles. People who gathered at the spot following the crash described the impact as severe, with the car nearly shattered.

The bodies were later sent for post-mortem, and authorities are examining the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on the families of the deceased, especially Agarwal, who had married last year in May.