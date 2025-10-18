Four of family killed in motorcycle crash in Odisha's Kamakhyanagar

DHENKANAL : Four members of a family were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on National Highway-53 near Kamakhyanagar here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Bhabagrahi Karua (36), his wife Janaki (30), daughter Gitanjali (7) and niece Nandi Karua (5), all residents of Kaliapani in Jajpur district.

Police sources said the incident took place on Malpur overbridge at around 11 am. Bhabagrahi, who worked in a canteen at Kaliapani, was on way to Kamakhyanagar for shopping with his wife and the two children on a motorcycle. When they reached Malpur overbridge between Bhuban and Kamakhyanagar, a speeding vehicle hit them.

Bhabagrahi and the two kids were killed on the spot while Janaki suffered grievous injuries. Locals rushed the woman to Dhenkanal DHH where she succumbed.

Police said the unidentified vehicle sped away after causing the accident. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle.