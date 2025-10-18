Jeypore sanitation workers protest over payment delay

JEYPORE: Sanitation work in Jeypore was badly hit after workers staged dharna in front of Jeypore municipality office on Friday demanding release of pending monthly payment.

According to sources, a private agency was engaged by Jeypore municipality to carry out sanitation in 28 wards. Around 366 contractual workers were engaged by the agency to clean drains, roads and lift waste from different areas using garbage lifting vehicles.

However, on the day the workers skipped their work accusing the agency of not paying them on time. They also threatened to halt work till their payments are not cleared.

Following this, the municipality officials informed the agency concerned to resolve the matter. The strike was called off in the evening after assurance from the agency.

Jeypore sub-collector cum municipality executive officer A Sasya Reddy said the agitated workers have no direct link with the municipality and the contract agency is responsible for their payment. “However, the payment issue was resolved quickly by the agency and the workers will join the sanitation work from Saturday,” she added.