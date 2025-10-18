Odisha CEO RS Gopalan reviews by-election preparations

NUAPADA: Chief Election Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan on Friday reviewed administrative preparedness for the upcoming Nuapada by-election which is scheduled on November 11.

In a preparatory meeting held at the collector’s conference hall here, the CEO along with senior officials of Election Commission of India (ECI) emphasised the importance of seamless coordination between administration and police to ensure a free, fair and fear-free bypoll. The officials said all complaints received through C-Vigil should be addressed promptly, with a fully-functional 24x7 grievance redressal mechanism in place.

Gopalan advised officials, staff and security personnel deployed for the by-election to perform their duties impartially. Directions were also issued to keep a close watch on distribution of cash, intoxicants, gifts or other inducements to voters.

Nuapada collector Madhusudan Dash and SP Amritpal Singh presented a detailed report on the administrative preparedness and law and order arrangements.

Later in the day, the CEO visited the training centres of presiding and first polling officers. Gopalan also attended a meeting with heads of various committees overseeing the conduct of the by-election. Officials were instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, sanitation facilities, drinking water and ramps at all polling stations.