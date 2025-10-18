Odisha HC seeks urgent steps to check open-heart surgery deaths at SCB

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over the alarming mortality rate following open heart surgeries at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack, the Orissa High Court has directed the state government to take urgent and concrete steps to strengthen the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department.

A division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh heard the matter on Thursday after it was informed earlier on September 25 that from 2023 to August 2025, 65 out of 385 patients who underwent open heart surgery had died, while 120 patients left against medical advice (LAMA).

During the hearing, commissioner-cum-secretary of Health department Aswathy S submitted an affidavit outlining the systemic constraints and the remedial measures being taken. “So far open heart surgery in the CTVS department of SCBMCH, Cuttack is concerned, the availability of faculty in such super specialty disciplines in the state is very less... One team for one surgery requires one professor, one associate professor and one assistant professor/senior resident... Until the additional three CTVS surgeons are available, the formation of a second team for cardiac surgery is not feasible.”

It also assured the court that efforts are underway to engage more faculty and senior residents, either on a contractual or regular basis, with appropriate remuneration. Additionally, steps would be taken to send existing faculty for advanced training and exposure visits, and to invite expert teams from AIIMS, New Delhi for guidance and hands-on training.