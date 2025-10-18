OMBADC oversight authority inspects projects in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: The five-day visit of former Supreme Court judge and oversight authority of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) Justice AK Patnaik to inspect different development projects in Sundargarh district concluded on Friday.
During his visit, Justice Patnaik inspected OMBADC projects in drinking water, health, education, livelihood and water conservation sectors. He also interacted with the stakeholders to assess the grassroots impact of the projects on the local communities.
Justice Patnaik visited a model anganwadi centre in Tangarpali block and interacted with the ICDS officials and women beneficiaries. He also visited the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Ujalpur and mushroom cultivation unit at Phuldhuri village. At Sundargarh district headquarters hospital, he inspected the GNM training hall, classrooms and lab, kitchen block and the casualty complex.
Justice Patnaik also visited a creche centre run by the Women and Child Development department in Kutra, spawn production unit in Rajgangpur, mega drinking water projects in Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon blocks, multi-purpose indoor stadium at Chhend Colony along with some new facilities in Rourkela.
He visited a vermi compost unit in Lahunipada and S Balang community health centre (CHC). He inspected the new administrative building, attendant rest shed, Asha Gruha, immunisation centre and staff quarters at the CHC.
While expressing satisfaction over improvement in healthcare services with addition of new facilities, Justice Patnaik, however, raised concern over the large-scale vacancies of doctors at the CHC. He also invited proposal for construction of more quarters for doctors to help improve retention.
At a review meeting with the district administration in Sundargarh town, he was apprised of the progress on various ongoing projects funded by the OMBADC. Justice Patnaik stressed for more efforts in livelihood and skill development sectors.