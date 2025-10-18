OMBADC oversight authority inspects projects in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: The five-day visit of former Supreme Court judge and oversight authority of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) Justice AK Patnaik to inspect different development projects in Sundargarh district concluded on Friday.

During his visit, Justice Patnaik inspected OMBADC projects in drinking water, health, education, livelihood and water conservation sectors. He also interacted with the stakeholders to assess the grassroots impact of the projects on the local communities.

Justice Patnaik visited a model anganwadi centre in Tangarpali block and interacted with the ICDS officials and women beneficiaries. He also visited the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya at Ujalpur and mushroom cultivation unit at Phuldhuri village. At Sundargarh district headquarters hospital, he inspected the GNM training hall, classrooms and lab, kitchen block and the casualty complex.

Justice Patnaik also visited a creche centre run by the Women and Child Development department in Kutra, spawn production unit in Rajgangpur, mega drinking water projects in Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon blocks, multi-purpose indoor stadium at Chhend Colony along with some new facilities in Rourkela.