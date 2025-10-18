Police raids correctional home in Odisha; prohibited goods seized

ROURKELA: The Rourkela police on Saturday morning conducted a surprise raid at the Place of Safety (PoS), a correctional home in Odisha under the WCD Department, leading to seizure of several prohibited items.

The PoS houses juvenile offenders with serious and heinous crimes in the age group 16 to 21 years. The facility has been in the limelight for frequent law and order problems caused by the inmates.

The raid is seen as an attempt to to ensure safety discipline in the PoS.

Recently, two inmates attempted suicide physical assault and harassment by some over-age inmates.

Sources informed that a special police team under the leadership of the Panposh SDPO RR Mohapatra and RN Pali police station IIC Rajendra Swain, in the presence of Executive Magistrate Bikash Bhoi, conducted the raid between 5 am to 8 am on Saturday.

The seized items included tobacco packets, match boxes, mobile chargers, one plier, electrical wire, pencil batteries, multiple nail-cutters, pointed metal objects, among other things.