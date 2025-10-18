TPSODL staff detained over power outage in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A four-member team of TPSODL was rescued by police on Friday after being detained for over seven hours by villagers of Raigada and Nuagada in Gajapati over delayed power restoration.

Sources said power supply in several parts of the district was affected due to rain and landslides earlier this month. Though restoration work is underway, many areas remain without electricity since last fortnight causing inconvenience to residents. In Raigada and Nuagada blocks, over 500 families in villages including Ranglasingh, Bhannad, Baraba, Paraji remain without electricity despite repeated complaints to the authorities.

On Friday, engineer Pitambar Sahu along with his team visited the affected villages for field inspection. However, around 100-150 villagers detained them at Raigada, demanding immediate restoration of electricity. They alleged that authorities had earlier assured to restore power within couple of days but no action was taken. Although the staff appealed that the delay was due to pending approval from higher authorities, the villagers paid no heed.

Upon receiving information, Raigada police rushed to the spot, persuaded the irate locals and rescued the team in the evening. The staff assured to provide temporary power supply within three days.