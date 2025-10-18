Tribal outfits pledge support to BJD pick

NUAPADA: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Nuapada by-election, leaders of various tribal communities on Friday resolved to extend their unanimous support to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Snehangini Chhuria. The decision, announced at a meeting held in Tanwat, is expected to shift the electoral dynamics in the tribal-dominated Assembly constituency.

The meeting was presided over by tribal leader Bihari Lal Biswal and attended by Rajya Sabha member Niranjan Bishi along with representatives of several Adivasi organisations. Accusing the BJP government of being anti-tribal, the leaders claimed the ANWESHA Urban Education Programme for ST and SC students has been discontinued. Similarly, implementation of the Forest Rights Act has been halted while the government has withdrawn financial assistance to ST/SC students pursuing GNM and BSc Nursing courses, they alleged.

The Adivasi leaders also alleged that mining leases are being granted without the consent of Gram Sabhas and NOCs from panchayats, leading to displacement and loss of livelihood of tribal families.