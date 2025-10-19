Aditya Aluminium commissions Odisha’s first 200 KLD zero liquid discharge plant at Sambalpur facility

SAMBALPUR: Aditya Aluminium on Saturday commissioned Odisha’s first 200 KLD zero liquid discharge (ZLD) plant at its Sambalpur facility in Hirakud.

The state-of-the-art installation, based on advanced mechanical vapour recompression (MVR) technology, marks a breakthrough in industrial water conservation through recycling and reuse of industrial effluents within the plant.

The plant was formally inaugurated by PCCF (KL) and member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), Uma Nanduri.

The newly commissioned ZLD system functions by evaporating and condensing wastewater using recycled steam energy and enables the recovery of 90-95 per cent clean water for reuse. This advanced setup not only eliminates liquid effluent discharge but also drastically reduces freshwater dependency and ensures full compliance with ZLD norms.

Developed with an investment of around Rs 20 crore, Hindalco said the project reflects its commitment to sustainability, circular economy principles and efficient resource utilisation. It is also in line with the company’s broader goal of achieving water positivity across all its units.

Conservator of forests of Sambalpur Kendu leaf circle Sudarsan Behera, Aditya Aluminium unit head JP Nayak, head of CPP Gulshan Tiwari and smelter head, Sandeep Singh were also present.