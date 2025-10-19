Government shielding culprits behind SI exam scam: Congress

BHUBANESWAR: Lashing out at the state government over the probe into the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday alleged Crime Branch investigation is just a cover-up to shield the real culprits.

The masterminds have not been arrested yet, nor has the investigating agency (Crime Branch) questioned the senior officials of Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) in connection with the case, said OPCC spokesperson Rajani Kumar Mohanty.

“As per the tender, the third-party agency Silicon Techlab was not allowed to further subcontract the works to Panchsoft Technologies, headed by Sankar Prusty. However, key works were handed over to Panchsoft and OPRB got no whiff of it,” he added.

Mohanty further said that while 114 SI exam candidates were arrested, the kingpin of the massive scam is still at large.

There are also claims that Sankar had gifted an expensive SUV to a senior BJP leader, which should be probed by the Crime Branch, he added.