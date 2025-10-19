Mayurbhanj named best performing district under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj received the award for ‘Best Performing District’ under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.

District collector Hemakanta Say received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan was launched with the transformative vision of making every tribal village self-reliant. The programme aimed at participation of tribal communities in development of the nation and to ensure that development benefits reach all tribal areas.

Expressing his happiness, the collector said the programme operates in three categories and engages officials to work together at grassroots level, covering 1,363 tribal villages across 26 blocks with 33 master trainers providing block-level training.

“The officials are studying the literature, culture, traditions, lifestyle and local needs of the tribal communities and preparing an action plan for Vision 2030 to ensure holistic development of these areas. The programme is also seeking to guarantee 100 per cent implementation of government schemes so that they reach people effortlessly,” he added.