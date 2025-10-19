Odisha Dialogues |State at 2036 will entail 10 ports, 150MT steel, 10MT aluminium & MSME hubs: Hemant Sharma

We have a very natural competitive strength in mining and metallurgy and they will continue to remain our backbone. The prime growth will happen in these industries. In mining today, we are at about only 5 per cent of our growth potential. Some of these minerals are entering new phases of their growth cycle. Coal for instance till 2030-2050 will be primarily used for energy. Beyond that it will have to be used for chemicals, for other ways of development. If we do not do that now – till 2036 or 2047, this mineral will go out of our bouquet. The same is for iron ore and bauxite. Today, at least 85 per cent of the aluminium produced in Europe or America, is from recycled materials. Same thing is for steel and stainless steel. We are in the mid-stage of development of the metallurgical industry. Which means we not only need more iron, more bauxite, more limestone or more rare earth, we also need more steel, stainless steel, aluminium and cement. For that to happen, we have to enable large-scale industrialisation. Speed needs to grow substantially, which is really not the case as of now.

Similarly, we have a coastline of around 500 km and we have only three ports. Our neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh has a coastline of 1,000 km but now they actually have 12 ports, Gujarat has 60 and Maharashtra 48. All these ports have come up within last 25 to 30 years, which means that even there, our speed of growth and our level of development is far below our potential. If we were to become a Viksit Odisha by 2036, the three ports should become at least 15.

This cannot happen just by having a vision document or by having good people to govern. There has to be a consensus of opinion. Every section of the society in Odisha should realise or feel this lack of development and then agree, yes, we will modernise agriculture. We will have more industries. We have to give up land for industrial development. The consensus of opinion is the crux of Viksit Odisha.