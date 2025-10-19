Odisha Revenue Minister directs officials to make services citizen-friendly, efficient

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday directed officials to make revenue services accessible and citizen-friendly while ensuring timely delivery.

Inaugurating the two-day central revenue conference at the Revenue Officers Training Institute (ROTI) here, Pujari emphasised the need to simplify revenue laws for the convenience of the people. He said revenue services could be made more people-friendly by leveraging modern technology and urged officials to find ways to resolve land-related issues and ensure effective service delivery within stipulated timelines.

The minister said the primary responsibility of revenue officials was to protect government property and evict encroachers while prioritising land acquisition for government projects. Tehsildars should create a database of land records in their areas, he said.

Additional chief secretary, Revenue-cum-member, Board of Revenue Deoranjan Kumar Singh called upon officials to be diligent in their work and save people from harassment.

The conference chaired by revenue divisional commissioner, central division, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, was attended virtually by 10 district collectors along with nine additional district magistrates (revenue), 16 sub-collectors, 112 tehsildars, 10 district registrars, 62 assistant registrars and four district welfare officers.