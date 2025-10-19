Orissa HC slams govt, OSMCL, for delay in emergency med equipment purchase

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) and the Health and Family Welfare department for failing to detail emergency procurement procedures for medical equipment, despite earlier directions.

A two-judge bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, while hearing a PIL on the non-supply of medical equipment and instruments, noted with concern that both affidavits submitted, one by the Health secretary and another by the OSMCL, were conspicuously silent about such emergency procurement.

Taking note of the lapse, the bench directed the managing director of OSMCL to explore the possibility of adopting an expedited process of procurement in case of an emergency and file a detailed report outlining the same on the next date of hearing on November 27.

The affidavit filed by Health secretary Aswathy S described the standard procurement process involving multiple layers of approvals from institutional requisition to evaluation by the State Equipment Management Committee (SEMC) followed by the State-level Purchase Committee (SLPC) and eventual procurement by OSMCL. It, however, stressed that mere sending of the institutional requisition does not automatically guarantee procurement at the departmental level.