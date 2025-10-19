Outsourced staff of MKCG MCH stage protest over pending salaries

BERHAMPUR: Health services at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur were affected for several hours on Saturday, following a cease-work agitation by outsourced staff over their pending salaries.

The protestors alleged that despite working sincerely, Abhiram Caretaking Expert Services (ACES), the Bhubaneswar-based firm that hired them, had not paid their remuneration for the past three months. As per their contract, the agency is supposed to disburse salaries by the 10th of every month. However, payments have been delayed, causing financial distress to employees ahead of Diwali. “Despite repeated requests, the agency did not clear our dues, forcing us to stop work,” the staff said. Over 700 outsourced employees are engaged at MKCGMCH through ACES, they said.

The agitating workers also alleged that the agency had failed to deposit premiums for EPF and ESI, and warned that their agitation would continue until all pending salaries are paid. Meanwhile, officials of ACES claimed that they were unable to release salaries because the hospital had not cleared bills worth crores.