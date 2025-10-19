Outsourced staff of MKCG MCH stage protest over pending salaries

BERHAMPUR: Health services at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur were affected for several hours on Saturday, following a cease-work agitation by outsourced staff over their pending salaries.
The protestors alleged that despite working sincerely, Abhiram Caretaking Expert Services (ACES), the Bhubaneswar-based firm that hired them, had not paid their remuneration for the past three months. As per their contract, the agency is supposed to disburse salaries by the 10th of every month. However, payments have been delayed, causing financial distress to employees ahead of Diwali. “Despite repeated requests, the agency did not clear our dues, forcing us to stop work,” the staff said. Over 700 outsourced employees are engaged at MKCGMCH through ACES, they said.
The agitating workers also alleged that the agency had failed to deposit premiums for EPF and ESI, and warned that their agitation would continue until all pending salaries are paid. Meanwhile, officials of ACES claimed that they were unable to release salaries because the hospital had not cleared bills worth crores.
However, registrar (Administration) Sangram Panda, who reached the spot and persuaded the workers to resume duties, refuted the agency’s claim. “There are no pending bills with the hospital. All bills submitted by the agency have been cleared. The only delay was in processing the August bill, which was submitted late,” Panda said.
He added that as per the agreement, the agency must submit bills by the 10th of every month and is required to pay its employees’ remuneration even if payments are pending for up to three months. “The issue will be taken up, and an inquiry will be conducted regarding the EPF and ESI deposits,” Panda said.
Following the intervention, the agency reportedly paid salaries to around 50 per cent of its staff and assured the remaining dues would be cleared by Saturday night. They resumed duty, but warned that they would revive their protest if full payment is not made by end of the day.