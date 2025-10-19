Similipal National Park reopens after monsoon, day 1 records 129 footfalls

BARIPADA: Similipal National Park reopened to visitors on Saturday, marking the start of the new tourist season after monsoon.
According to official reports, 129 tourists visited the park on the first day. Deputy director of Similipal Wildlife division Samrat Gowda said that eight open jeep safaris carrying 35 tourists and 12 day-tourist vehicles carrying 40 tourists were allowed entry from the Pithabata gate. Similarly, from the Kalikaprasad gate on the Jashipur side, three open jeep safaris carrying 18 tourists and 10 day-tourist vehicles carrying 36 tourists were permitted,.
The park’s reopening had been delayed to allow for road repairs, ensuring better accessibility for tourist vehicles. Nearly 100 km of roads damaged by the rains were repaired before the reopening.
New guidelines have been introduced for visitors. Between 5 am and 9 am, 35 tourist vehicles are allowed entry through the Kalikaprasad gate, while 25 vehicles can enter from the Pithabata gate between 8 am and 9 am to ensure smooth movement inside the park. Tourists must exit the park before 6 pm, and hiring a guide is mandatory.
Visitors can explore nature camps at Jamuani, Barehipani, Gurguria, and Ramtirtha, as well as enjoy the park’s waterfalls. Jeep safaris begin at 5.30 am, so tourists are advised to enter by 5 am to make the most of their visit.
Regional chief conservator of forests and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni stated that last season, at least 38,483 tourists, including 12 foreigners, visited the park.