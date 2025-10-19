Similipal National Park reopens after monsoon, day 1 records 129 footfalls

BARIPADA: Similipal National Park reopened to visitors on Saturday, marking the start of the new tourist season after monsoon.

According to official reports, 129 tourists visited the park on the first day. Deputy director of Similipal Wildlife division Samrat Gowda said that eight open jeep safaris carrying 35 tourists and 12 day-tourist vehicles carrying 40 tourists were allowed entry from the Pithabata gate. Similarly, from the Kalikaprasad gate on the Jashipur side, three open jeep safaris carrying 18 tourists and 10 day-tourist vehicles carrying 36 tourists were permitted,.

The park’s reopening had been delayed to allow for road repairs, ensuring better accessibility for tourist vehicles. Nearly 100 km of roads damaged by the rains were repaired before the reopening.