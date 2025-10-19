Two bikes collide in Mayurbhanj, three killed

MAYURBHANJ: Three persons died while another was seriously injured after their motorcycles collided on Balimela main road near Tek Bari intersection in Malkangiri on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Ram Kumar (35), Yamuna Sardar (28) and Mohan Majhi (23).
Inspector-in-charge of Malkangiri Sadar police station Himanshu Sekhar Barik said, Yamuna and Ram were travelling from Malkangiri town towards Balimela on a motorcycle when they collided with another motorcycle coming from Korukunda side.
While Ram died on the spot, Yamuna sustained severe injuries. Similarly, riders of the other motorcycle Mohan and Madhu Jani (44) were seriously injured.
Locals immediately informed the police and called an ambulance to take the injured to district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri. Yamuna and Mohan succumbed to their injuries during treatment and Madhu continues to be in a critical condition.
Police said, the bodies were sent to the district headquarters hospital and will be handed over to the families after postmortem.
While Yamuna belongs to MV-36 in Malkangiri, Ram’s address is yet to be ascertained.
Malkangiri Sadar police registered a case, seized the damaged motorcycles and initiated an investigation.