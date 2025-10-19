Two bikes collide in Mayurbhanj, three killed

MAYURBHANJ: Three persons died while another was seriously injured after their motorcycles collided on Balimela main road near Tek Bari intersection in Malkangiri on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ram Kumar (35), Yamuna Sardar (28) and Mohan Majhi (23).

Inspector-in-charge of Malkangiri Sadar police station Himanshu Sekhar Barik said, Yamuna and Ram were travelling from Malkangiri town towards Balimela on a motorcycle when they collided with another motorcycle coming from Korukunda side.