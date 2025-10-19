Two passengers found with unaccounted Rs 70 lakh cash at Odisha's Titilagarh station

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: In a major haul, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 70 lakh from two passengers at Titilagarh Junction Railway Station in the wee hours of Saturday. The duo, Umesh Prasad and Prabhat Kumar Sahu had boarded Dharti Aaba express train from Kesinga and were travelling to Hatia in Jharkhand.

Acting on specific intelligence, the RPF officials conducted a surprise inspection when the train arrived in Titilagarh. They found Umesh and Prabhat were carrying a bag consisting of huge amount of cash and detained them for questioning. The two told the RPF personnel that they were staff of a Ranchi-based liquor manufacturer Dilip Kumar Sahu.

“Umesh and Prabhat revealed that Dilip runs more than 10 countrymade liquor manufacturing units in Kesinga, Bhawanipatna and other parts of the state and they were going to hand over the cash collected from the liquor sales to him,” said an RPF officer.

As a huge amount of cash was seized, the RPF officers informed the Income Tax department about the matter. The I-T officials arrived on the spot and interrogated both Umesh and Prabhat. However, they were later released.