13 cows die after eating discarded food from CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s event in Nuapada

NUAPADA: In a shocking incident, 13 cattle died in Nuapada district on Sunday, allegedly after consuming leftover food dumped at the site of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s public meeting held on Thursday.

According to reports, the chief minister had addressed a gathering at an open field near Gotma airstrip in Amsena panchayat, where lunch was also arranged for attendees.

After the event, the leftover food, including rice and other items, was reportedly discarded in the open without proper disposal.

On Saturday, domestic cattle from nearby areas are believed to have consumed the stale food. By Sunday morning, several animals were found dead, triggering widespread resentment among local residents.

For many affected families, the loss is both emotional and economic, as cattle serve as a primary source of livelihood. Locals have accused party members of negligence and demanded strict action against those responsible for the careless dumping of waste.

While residents have blamed BJP workers for the incident, the district administration is yet to confirm whether the discarded food was indeed the cause of death.

Chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) Dr Parthasarathi Dora confirmed the deaths, and said, “We have received reports of 13 cattle deaths so far, including a few calves. Postmortem examination indicates poisoning due to consumption of discarded food, particularly rice. However, we are yet to ascertain from where exactly the animals consumed it.”

Satyabhama Rath, who lost his cattle in the incident said, “We are angry and heartbroken. The food from the Chief Minister’s programme was dumped like waste, and now our cattle have paid the price. Someone must be held accountable.”

Nuapada BDO Rohit Bhoi couldn’t be reached for comments.