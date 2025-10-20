Child Welfare Committee rescues five minors from ‘illegal’ madrasa in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A team of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Child Helpline rescued five children aged between five to 10 years from a madrasa, which was allegedly functioning illegally at Dhanipur village under Jagatsinghpur police limits on Saturday.

Sources said, upon receiving allegations about illegal madrasas operating in the district without official recognition and children being forcibly kept there, SP Ankit Kumar Verma alerted the CWC to conduct an inquiry.

Subsequently, a team of the CWC and Child Helpline, led by CWC chairperson Sankutala Chaudhury, conducted a raid at a madrasa at Dhanipur and rescued five children.

The committee verified their identity documents, including Aadhaar cards and confirmed they were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

They also examined the institution’s records and directed its authorities to submit detailed documents regarding its functioning.

The maulvi of the madrasa, Daulat Khan, said the institution has been running for the last one year and the five children have been studying there since the beginning.