Dhenkanal man kills youth for attempting to rape his daughter

DHENKANAL: A man was detained for allegedly beating a youth to death for attempting to sexually assault his daughter at Mohanpasi village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal on Saturday.

According to sources, on Saturday morning, the accused, Rupa Pinga (45), along with his 18-year-old daughter had gone to the village pond to take bath. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Karunakar Behera from Colony no 1 in Arakhpal was present near the pond.

As the survivor went to relieve herself, Behera reportedly followed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

The girl screamed following which, Pinga rushed to the spot. In a fit of rage, he picked up a stick and started assaulting Behera. In an attempt to flee, Behera fell into a nullah, but Pinga followed him and smashed his head with a stone. He died on the spot.

After police came to know about the incident in the evening, they rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the nullah. Subsequently, Pinga was detained.

On the day, the deceased’s father lodged a complaint at Parjang police station, following which police registered a case.

“A scientific team visited the spot today. The accused is being questioned and further investigation is underway,” said police.