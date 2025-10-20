Eastern Ghats roadblock for Berhampur-Jeypore Expressway corridor

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Odisha government is mulling to develop the Berhampur-Jeypore Expressway (BJEW) as a six-lane greenfield high-speed transport corridor with parallel rail connectivity, the project has posed a big challenge due to the difficult terrain of the Eastern Ghats.

The proposed 287-km expressway is among six ambitious road corridors planned to be developed or expanded as six-lane highways in next five years. Other projects include Rourkela-Jaleswar, Jharsuguda-Balasore, Jeypore-Rourkela, Brundabahal-Gopalpur and Nuapada-Astarang corridors.

Sources said the alignment of BJEW, with a proposed right of way (RoW) of 80 metres, passes through rugged and hilly terrain of the Eastern Ghats for nearly 230 km. In order to accommodate a parallel railway line, the RoW would have to be expanded to 200 metre, enhancing the engineering and environmental challenges manifold for the Rs 9,000 crore project.

The expansion of RoW up to 200 metre would substantially increase the forest diversion area. While the current 80 mtr RoW requires around 717 acre of reserve forest diversion, widening it to 200 mtr would necessitate clearance for nearly 2,000 acre of forest land.

Land acquisition is also expected to rise significantly if the RoW is expanded. Around 5,673 acre of land, including 1,528.18 acre government, 2,492.76 acre private and 1,352 acre forest are required for the RoW. An increase in RoW would demand at least 2.5 times of land requirement, which will further escalate the project cost and trigger extensive rehabilitation and resettlement challenges.