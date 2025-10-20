LoPAR may have no marked impact over Odisha, thundershowers likely: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the anticipated low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal around Tuesday will not have any significant impact over Odisha, except thunderstorm activity in parts of the state this week.

The national weather forecaster said the low pressure area is expected to move west-northwestwards and further intensify into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty too said that the fresh weather system will likely not have any significant impact over Odisha. “However, some parts may experience thunderstorm activity as moisture-laden north-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are blowing towards the state and there is local heating too,” she added.

The met office has forecast thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Koraput districts on Monday. Similar weather condition may prevail in Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts a day later on Tuesday.

Odisha has witnessed a decline in rainfall activity in the last few days. The state recorded 28 per cent deficit rains between October 9 and 15. The fresh spell of thunderstorm activity is expected to reduce the rainfall deficit.