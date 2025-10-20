Low spending, no inclusion in supplementary budget, says Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: As low spending by several departments has emerged a major concern, the Odisha government has made it clear that proposals for additional requirement of any unit would not be considered for inclusion in the supplementary budget 2025-26 if the departments have failed to utilise 40 per cent of the budget provisions by September 30.
Issuing a fresh set of guidelines, the Finance department has urged the administrative departments to submit proposals by October 31 for the supplementary statement of expenditure, which will be presented in the Assembly during the winter session in November and December.
The government has identified 10 major development pillars to achieve high standards of public service delivery with a focus on inclusive growth and improved quality of life for citizens.
Observing that the supplementary provisions under programme expenditure are being made without due care and caution, principal secretary of Finance department Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra has asked departments to remain cautious while preparing the additional budgetary provisions as per the actual need and commensurate with the actual spending capacity.
“Departments preparing the budget without caution ultimately surrender funds at the end of the financial year. Such large-scale surrender of supplementary provision is being adversely commented upon by the CAG year after year,” he pointed out.
Sources said the revenue receipts till September have registered a growth of about two per cent over the previous year’s collection. The average expenditure (other than debt servicing) by departments till last month stood at 34 pc of the 2025-26 budget estimate.
Mishra stressed that there was a need to closely monitor the trend of revenue receipts of the state government in view of the imposition of the US tariffs on imports from India and the GST 2.0 reforms. “The pace of expenditure needs to be expedited, with particular emphasis on infrastructure spending to sustain growth momentum,” he said.
The Finance department has advised all departments to focus on high impact new capital projects, announcements made by the government from time-to-time and proposals for enhancing livelihood activities, which will be fully funded.
“Supplementary proposals should not be prepared in a routine manner. Department heads should prepare the proposals on actual need,” Mishra suggested.