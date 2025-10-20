No dedicated tribal welfare cell, SCSTRTI to aid Governor on ST issues

BHUBANESWAR: Despite being a Scheduled Area, Odisha is yet to create a full-fledged tribal welfare cell at the Governor’s secretariat - a proposal that had been made by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MOTA) 15 years ago to help the Governor fulfil his duties towards the ST population.

Instead, the state government has now decided to utilise its Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) under the ST and SC Development department to assist the Governor’s secretariat in implementing the work related to the cell.

In a recent letter to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati’s secretariat, commissioner-cum-secretary of ST and SC Development department, B Parameswaran said the state government has approved SCSTRTI to assist in executing work related to the tribal welfare cell of the Governor.

The government reasoned that SCSTRTI as an organisation has been dedicatedly working on research and allied activities on tribal development in Odisha for several years now.

The MOTA proposal dates back to 2010. The tribal welfare cell at the Governor’s secretariat was proposed under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution which contains provisions about the special responsibilities and role of the Governor in the Scheduled Areas.