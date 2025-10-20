Nuapada bypoll: BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria to file nomination today

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the show of strength by the BJP and Congress, the BJD on Sunday held a massive roadshow at Nuapada ahead of the filing of nomination papers by party candidate Snehangini Chhuria on Monday.

Senior leaders and thousands of workers participated in the rally which went round the Nuapada town. Senior vice-president of the party Debi Prasad Mishra said that the rally was taken out on Sunday as leaders and workers will be busy with the Diwali festival on Monday.

Mishra said Chhuria would file the nomination papers on Monday as it is the last date. “The filing of nomination papers will be a simple affair and she will be accompanied by some senior leaders,” Mishra said.

The BJD vice-president said that the rally was a huge success, which reflected the party’s unity and popularity. He asserted that the BJD will retain the seat in the bypoll.

Sources in the BJD said that party president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik will join the campaign for two days. The dates will be finalised soon. Already 52 senior BJD leaders have been deployed across the constituency for campaigning.