ORMAS sets up Diwali stall for terracotta products sale

CUTTACK: The state-run Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) has set up a special Diwali stall, featuring handmade terracotta products and decoratives, on the premises of the zilla parishad, to support rural artisans and promote their work.

The stall was inaugurated by CDO-cum-EO, zilla parishad, Cuttack Prasant Nayak on Saturday. Handcrafted by members of Surabhi producer group from Nischintakoili and Omm Sai producer group from Dampada, the stall has a variety of products from diyas made of cow dung, idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi, wall hangings, earthen lamps and incense sticks with holders, among others.

More so, all the products are extremely affordable. While earthen diyas are selling in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 125, the price of the cow dung variant ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 15 depending on the size. Similarly, idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi, and other idols are being sold between Rs 150 and Rs 250 basing on the size and design.

“Diyas and wall hangings are in high demand. We have already made business of Rs 50,000 on the first day,” said Swagatika Nayak and Sakuntala Muduli, secretary of Surabhi PG and Omm Sai PG respectively.

Nayak urged all to extend their support to these local artisans by purchasing their products from the stall. Joint CEO, ORMAS Bipin Rout underlined that the products are a reflection of Odisha’s traditional craftsmanship. “They are not only eco-friendly but are also reusable. This initiative is directly benefitting over 100 women artisans, providing them with income-generation opportunities during the festive season,” he added. The stall was open for public till October 20 (Sunday).