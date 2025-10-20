Police burn logs of two ‘haunted trees’ to end panic in Odisha's Koraput villages

JEYPORE: In an unusual turn of events, Sunabeda police on Saturday burnt two trees believed to be ‘haunted’, in an effort to restore law and order and end week-long panic among villagers across five police station limits in Koraput district.

According to sources, panic first spread after two persons from Subai village under Nandapur police limits died on October 9. Villagers consulted a local dissari (tribal priest-doctor), who claimed that the deaths were caused by evil spirits residing in two trees, a banyan tree and a peepal tree, on the outskirts of the village. Following his advice, villagers uprooted the trees and attempted to dispose of them in a nearby river.

However, residents of Pitaguda village opposed the move, fearing that dumping the “haunted” trees near their area would bring misfortune. The disagreement quickly escalated, and rumours of ghostly trees carrying evil spirits spread like wildfire across Nandapur, Semiliguda, Pottangi, Koraput, and Dasmantpur blocks.