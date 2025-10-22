24-year-old killed, father critical after bomb explodes during quarrel in Odisha's Angul

ANGUL: A 24-year-old youth reportedly died and his father suffered critical burn injuries in a bomb explosion at Seepur village under Samal police limits on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Saroj Pradhan.

Samal IIC Arun Kumar Khillar said Saroj’s father Pramod Pradhan had a bitter relationship with his neighbour over a land dispute and both quarrelled over the issue frequently. On Monday evening, Saroj came to know that his father had bought a bomb to attack his neighbour.

Khillar said the youth went out in search of his father and found him at the village chowk. On finding Pramod with a hand bomb, Saroj tried to snatch it. In the tussle that ensued between the father-son duo, the bomb went off, killing Saroj on the spot. Pramod suffered grievous injuries in the incident.

Villagers rushed the duo to Samal hospital where doctors declared Saroj dead. Pramod was referred to Angul district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. His condition is stated to be critical.

The IIC said police sent the youth’s body for postmortem and registered a case in this connection. After his condition improves, Pramod will be questioned to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. Further investigation is underway.