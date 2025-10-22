BJD moves Chief Electoral Officer over ‘violation’ of MCC by minister

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) alleging that minister for School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond violated the model code of conduct for Nuapada bypoll by addressing a political meeting in an educational institution in the town and urging the people to vote for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia.
In a memorandum submitted to CEO, RS Gopalan, a party delegation alleged that the minister campaigned for the BJP candidate Dholakia while addressing a meeting in the GNM Nursing Training College at Nuapada on Monday.
“Though the meeting was reportedly organised under the banner of the Gond Samaj, its content and purpose was overtly political, aimed at influencing voters in favour of the BJP candidate,” the memorandum stated.
The BJD alleged that by participating in a political meeting within an educational institution, Gond has clearly violated the model code of conduct.
“He has abused his position as a minister and attempted to influence a section of voters comprising students, educational staff and teachers. Such conduct has also created an uneven playing field in the ongoing by-election for the 71-Nuapada Assembly constituency,” the leaders complained.
The memorandum said as a minister, Gond is expected to maintain the highest standards of public conduct and refrain from misusing his official position or state resources for electoral advantage.
The BJD urged the CEO to initiate an inquiry into the incident as such action not only erode public confidence in the fairness of the electoral process but also sets a dangerous precedent for the misuse of educational institutions and public office, which is prohibited under the MCC.