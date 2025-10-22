BJD moves Chief Electoral Officer over ‘violation’ of MCC by minister

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) alleging that minister for School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond violated the model code of conduct for Nuapada bypoll by addressing a political meeting in an educational institution in the town and urging the people to vote for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia.

In a memorandum submitted to CEO, RS Gopalan, a party delegation alleged that the minister campaigned for the BJP candidate Dholakia while addressing a meeting in the GNM Nursing Training College at Nuapada on Monday.

“Though the meeting was reportedly organised under the banner of the Gond Samaj, its content and purpose was overtly political, aimed at influencing voters in favour of the BJP candidate,” the memorandum stated.