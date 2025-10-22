Couple from Odisha's Keonjhar found dead in Bengaluru, suicide suspected

KEONJHAR/BENGALURU: A couple from Telkoi block of Keonjhar district was found dead in their rented house at Kallubalu village under Jigani police limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Patra (25) of Deuldiha village and his wife Seema Nayak (23) of Siriya Bahal village under Telkoi block. Rakesh married Seema four years back and the couple shifted to Bengaluru soon after. They were living in a rented house in Kallubalu village along with a friend and employed in a private housekeeping company for the past three months.

Police said the couple remained unresponsive for two days, and a foul smell started emanating from their house. Suspecting foul play, neighbours, who also work in the same company, broke the window glass of their house and found Seema hanging and Rakesh lying on the ground.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigations revealed that after consuming alcohol, Rakesh and Seema used to have arguments frequently over money. On last Friday, their friend went to another acquaintance’s house after the couple had a heated argument. The same night, the duo reportedly fought over something again before going to sleep.

“After some time, Rakesh hanged himself from the fan with a dupatta. It is suspected that Seema woke up at midnight, found Rakesh hanging, and cut the dupatta to save him. On realising that he was dead, she used the same dupatta to hang herself,” the officer said.