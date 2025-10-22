Diwali mishaps: three die in Odisha's Puri, Ganjam

PURI/BERHAMPUR: Three persons died and several others suffered injuries during Diwali celebrations in Puri and Ganjam districts on Monday.
In Puri, two persons reportedly died of electrocution during a bhajan programme near the Maa Dakshina Kali temple at Biragobindapur on Monday night. The deceased duo is yet to be identified.
Sources said a large number of devotees had gathered near the shrine to attend the bhajan programme on the occasion of Kali Puja. While the cultural event was underway, a youth standing near the stage came in contact with a snapped live wire lying on the ground.
On spotting the youth struggling due to the electric shock, a woman rushed to help him. However, she too was electrocuted.
On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the duo to Puri district headquarters hospital. However, doctors declared them dead. Satyabadi police seized the bodies and are trying to identify the deceased persons. Police sources said the organisers of the event will be questioned after completion of Kali Puja rituals.
In Ganjam, a 23-year-old youth reportedly died in a firecracker explosion in Khallikote area on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Pintu Palei of Kaithada village under Khallikote police limits.
Sources said Pintu was illegally making firecrackers on the terrace of his house to earn some extra money during the festivities. All of a sudden, the crackers exploded, leaving the youth critically injured. Hearing the loud sound, his family members reached the spot and alerted police. Subsequently, Pintu was rushed to Khallikote hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
The explosion was so severe that the asbestos roof of Pintu’s house collapsed. The blast also led to a fire which destroyed several household items.
Police said the deceased’s body was handed over to his family members after autopsy on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway.