Jeypore farmers worry as brown planthoppers attack paddy crops

JEYPORE: Farmers of Jeypore sub-division in Koraput are spending sleepless nights over brown planthopper (BPH) infestation in paddy crops.

Farmers claimed at least 5,000 acres of paddy have been severely affected by BPH and other pests. Continuous rainfall for over three months in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, and Kundra blocks led to waterlogging in paddy fields, creating favourable conditions for BPH infestation.

Sources said around 45,000 hectare of paddy were cultivated in the four blocks during June and July for the kharif season. Over 70 per cent of these crops have now reached the reproductive stage, making them particularly vulnerable to pest infestations.

Farmers said attempts to control the pests by spraying pesticide have yielded no result. The persistent rain has washed away the chemicals, leaving crops damaged.

“Farmers are facing severe losses as the pests are not being controlled effectively, despite repeated spraying of pesticide. The recurring infestations are not only causing financial loss but also affecting plant growth,” said Sukria Pradhan, leader of Kotpad Krushak Samaj.

District agriculture officials have advised farmers to drain affected fields to help wash away BPH, which typically attacks plant roots. Field staff have been directed to monitor pest activity in Jeypore, Borigumma, Kundra, Boipariguda, and Kotpad so that the district office can take further action to support affected farmers.

On Monday, a team from the Agriculture department conducted spot inspections in Borigumma. District agriculture officer Lalatendu Mohapatra said, “Pest attacks are largely under control, with reports of sporadic cases. The department is also offering up to 50 per cent subsidy on pesticides used by farmers to combat these pests.”