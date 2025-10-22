Low pressure forms; four-day rain spell likely in south Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday and is likely to trigger rainfall in parts of the state during next four days.

Met officials said under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the sea, a low-pressure area was formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at around 5.30 am on the day and it intensified into a well-marked system in the afternoon.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a depression over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Wednesday afternoon.

Bhubaneswar met centre director Manorama Mohanty said the depression will continue to move in the west-northwest direction, heading toward the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh, with a further intensification in the next 24 hours.

“The system is affecting the wind direction and bringing moisture further to the state from the sea. This coupled with local convective activity and a cyclonic circulation in Andaman sea will trigger light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity in different parts of the state for the next few days,” Mohanty informed.

As per IMD’s forecast, light to moderate rain will occur in parts of south Odisha, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and other parts till October 25. Lightning and thundershower activities will also occur till October 25 in parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and a few more districts.

The met office has urged fishermen to stay alert for rough seas and gusty winds. It has also asked people to remain alert about lightning and thundershower activities.