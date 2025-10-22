New regulations for part-plot sale soon, says Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: As the problem pertaining to sale and registration of part-plots in urban areas and areas under different development authorities of the Housing and Urban Development department persists, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday said the government is set to come out with a new regulatory framework to deal with these issues soon.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Pujari said the department is giving a final shape to the proposed regulations and the new framework will most likely be issued in November.

He said the problem faced by the people during sale and registration of part-plots and apartments is due to lack of inter-departmental coordination. “The previous BJD government did not address the issue in right earnest. We realised the problem faced by the people after our government assumed office. Coordination between Urban Development and Revenue departments was initiated to resolve the issue. Development authorities and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) which play a major role in resolving these issues were brought on board. The government is all set to come out with a new set of regulations to deal with these issues,” Pujari said.