NLUO’s journal on child rights unveiled by Justice Savitri Ratho

CUTTACK: The Centre for Child Rights (CCR) at National Law University Odisha (NLUO) released the latest issue of its flagship publication, the ‘Journal on the Rights of the Child’ recently.

It was unveiled by Justice Savitri Ratho, chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the Orissa High Court. It is the first ever edition of the journal to be internationally indexed and assigned an e-ISSN number 3107-4030, underscoring the CCR and the journal’s commitment to global standards of academic excellence.

Delivering the address, Justice Ratho emphasised the integral role of academic contributions in building robust child rights frameworks.

She shed light on the constitutional provisions on child rights, the series of legislations but also reminded everyone that child rights, child protection and welfare is not just a law and order or judicial issue but a shared responsibility, and everyone needs to step up.

She shared the relaunch of the Orissa High Court’s JJC’s digital newsletter Sishu Suraksha and invited everyone to read it.

This first ISSNed edition of the journal has 11 original submissions in the categories of papers, case commentaries, infographics and conference proceedings written by practising academics, researchers, advocates and students covering issues of public finance, education, nutrition, consent, role of social work in rehabilitation and reintegration of children in conflict with law, digital safety of children and advancing child-centred justice.

Vice-chancellor of NLUO-cum-patron-in-chief of the CCR Ved Kumari was present. All the articles can be accessed freely from the university website.